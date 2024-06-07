HCMC gears up for digital transformation by newly-established specialized center

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Director of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center Vo Thi Trung Trinh about its contribution to this important process in the city.

Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh first summarized the key results that the HCMC Digital Transformation Center achieved after four months of operation. Founded on January 24, 2024 and under the management of the HCMC People’s Committee, until now, the Center has organized its full staff to different tasks in controlling the digital infrastructure and the common digital platforms of HCMC.

The Center is preparing the conditions for official operation, including advising the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee to issue a decision on the functions, tasks, powers and organizational structure of the Center. It is also developing a training plan to provide professional and foreign language training for staff to meet the requirements of development.

Regarding the professional aspect, the Center is deploying digital platforms in HCMC’s 2024 digital transformation plan. It is focusing on ensuring the smooth and secure operation of the digital infrastructure and digital platforms for processing administrative procedures for individuals and businesses, both directly and online, receiving and handling feedback and suggestions from people, and sending and receiving e-documents in the city.

Moving on to the upcoming activities, Director Trung Trinh shared that one of the key missions the HCMC is focusing on now is to use digital platforms and services to enhance public service quality to both city dwellers and businesses sited here. By the end of 2024, the Center will have designed and implemented the common digital platforms for the city.

In particular, more features will be added to the city’s digital map, its platform to digitize documents and store data, the platform to help administrate neighborhoods. The Center is completing the Governance Enforcement Management Map for gathering the feedback and evaluation of individuals and businesses on online public services and administrative procedures. A platform for the city’s socio-economic reports will be developed, which can be effectively linked to the Government. An application for city dwellers will be built.

Answering the question about necessary factors for the Center to truly boost the digital transformation process in HCMC, the Director shared that the nature of this process is a comprehensive change in working models from paper to digital environment via exploiting digital technologies.

Therefore, the first point is to raise the awareness of the whole community in HCMC about this matter, beginning with leaders of state agencies as well as private organizations. These managers must consider digital transformation as their core mission and allocate corresponding time to fulfill it. With close collaboration, the whole political system in HCMC will have enough power to complete this process.

Digital solutions should be designed for HCMC to improve data update, integration, management and exploitation, and digital services should be developed for people, businesses and city governance in order to ensure consistency and connectivity between the authorities and citizens.

The city must boldly change the way of working from paper to digital environment and issue regulations for management, operation, updating and exploiting data on digital platforms to ensure compliance by relevant agencies and individuals.

The HCMC Digital Transformation Center has been cooperating with relevant resources to maximize the exploitation of digital technologies, existing databases so that digital services offered to businesses and citizens are safer and more professional, convenient.

The Center is developing a team of professional technical staff to manage and operate the infrastructure system, platforms, applications and digital transformation services, smart city while assisting all state departments and district leaders in deploying the city's common digital platforms.

The HCMC Digital Transformation Center is focusing on developing the HCMC Citizen application - a "mobile citizen application" that facilitates interaction between residents and the city authorities. Through this application, residents will be provided with information, digital services, and receive information on the activities, announcements, and warnings of the government on essential areas of life such as education, health, transportation, planning and construction, public services, and even information on feedback, suggestions, and contributions from residents.

