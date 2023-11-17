HCMC, European partners further promote economic cooperation

HCMC and European partners will continue to study and implement cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, and investment effectively.

Leaders of the municipal People’s Committee and Ambassadors of European Union (EU) member nations to Vietnam reached the agreement at their meeting in HCMC on November 17.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the EU is one of the most important partners of the city. HCMC treasures and highly evaluates the EU member states’ support of the city's construction and development process, particularly in the green transition.

He expressed his wish that the EU would continue to support development projects in Vietnam, particularly HCMC.

It hopes to strengthen cooperation with European partners in areas in which they have strengths and the city has demand for such as green transition, digital transformation, climate change adaptation, innovation, and startup.

Hoan pledged that the city will do its best to ensure a stable socio-political environment, ensure legitimate rights and interests of investors, and create favorable conditions for foreign businesses, including European enterprises, to operate stably, effectively, and for the long-term in the city.

For his part, Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, affirmed that the EU always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, especially in cooperation and assistance to transport infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and climate change response.

The EU member states appreciated HCMC’s economic potential and want to strengthen cooperation with the city across the fields of economy, commerce, and investment, he said.