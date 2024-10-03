HCMC embraces circular economy in agriculture

The HCMC People’s Committee has just released its plan for the project “Science Development and Technology Transfer for Circular Economy in Agriculture in HCMC until 2030”.



Accordingly, HCMC aims at boosting agricultural growth via promoting scientific research and technology implementation and transfer in order to effectively exploit all potential resources in agricultural production, and thus increasing produce value.

In particular, by 2030, 50 percent of cultivation facilities will have applied technologies for the treatment, collection, recycling, and reuse of by-products from the manufacturing of key agricultural products.

This means 80 percent of crop residues being subjected to collection and reuse technologies. In the livestock sector, 60 percent of small-scale livestock farms and 100 percent of large-scale ones will implement technologies for treating livestock waste and reusing it. In the aquaculture sector, 50 percent of aquaculture facilities will apply technologies for treating sludge and wastewater.

To achieve these goals, HCMC will research, develop, and apply science-technology, advanced techniques, and production processes to serve circular agriculture. Priority will be given to investing in research and development to create closed-loop technologies and processes.

By Kim Thanh – Translated by Thanh Tam