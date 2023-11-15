HCMC discovers 67 private houses with sleep box service

The Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City has just reported the Municipal People’s Committee about the results of reviewing and handling the sleep box business model.

Through inspection, managers of the sleep box facilities mostly rent private houses, and then, they divided rooms into many sleep boxes for rent with fire unsafety and hazards to health.

Amid rising "sleep box" trend, the department suggested the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assign the inspection works and handling violations according to regulations to the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City.

According to the initial inspection, Ho Chi Minh City recorded 67 private housing projects with sleep box services for rent.

Statistics from 58 sleep box systems, nine sleep boxes could not be checked due to the closed rooms and around 2,165 places for sleeping in total with more than 37 sleep boxes per project.

Besides, the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City also reported results on coordinating with functional units in reviewing and handling rental houses and mini apartments in the city.

Accordingly, the Department of Construction of Ho Chi Minh City coordinated a city-level inspection team at 11 projects including three apartments and eight private houses for rent.

Of these, nine violating projects were discovered related to the conversion of private housing functions to rental business, increasing the number of rooms and the construction area and so on.

Currently, localities are handling these violating projects.