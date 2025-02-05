HCMC credit institutions distribute US$794 mln for preferential loans in 2025

On February 4, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City branch Nguyen Duc Lenh stated that according to preliminary statistics, 18 credit institutions in the city have registered for the loan package under the 2025 Banking-Business Connection Program, which offers a total amount of nearly VND200 trillion (US$794 million) at preferential interest rates.

According to the deputy director, the key task of the 2025 Banking-Business Connection Program is to continue disbursing the program’s loan package and holding dialogues with businesses to resolve difficulties and facilitate access to credit capital for enterprises, business households and cooperatives in the city.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong