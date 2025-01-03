HCMC, Central Highlands provinces cooperate goods quality control

A conference launching a cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces on goods quality control, “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility”, opened on January 2.

A ceremony to sign the Cooperation Agreement on Goods Quality Control between Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and five Central Highlands provinces with distribution Systems

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City coordinated with the People's Committees of Central Highlands provinces of Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Lam Dong, Gia Lai and Kon Tum to host the conference.

This program is part of a series of events summarizing the socioeconomic development cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the Central Highlands provinces in 2024 and implementing the cooperation plan for 2025.

The “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program was initiated by the Steering Committee of the campaign “Vietnamese people prioritize Vietnamese goods”, aiming to give orientations of safe and sustainable production through market signals on the principles of voluntariness, transparency and honesty.

Currently, eight leading retail systems in Vietnam participate in this program to protect consumer interests and enhance the quality control capabilities of each distribution system.

Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Vice Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, stated that suppliers can control the quality of goods during the production process under the supervision of large suppliers as they are involved in this cooperation program.

Thereby, production and business establishments will apply strict quality control processes to develop their market and enhance competitiveness against profit-driven manufacturers who disregard consumer rights and health.

However, the suppliers will lose the entire market and their products will be refused from wholesale and retail systems if they violate regulations on food safety once.

Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Doan Kien)

Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Ngoc Phuc informed that the cooperation program on goods quality control would open up market development opportunities for businesses that are responsible for goods quality assurance.

Lam Dong Province proposed Ho Chi Minh City continue supporting and further coordinating with the locality in particular and the Central Highlands region in general on control, supervision and assessment of the quality of agricultural products, as well as promoting the role of Ho Chi Minh City's food safety chains.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong