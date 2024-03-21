HCMC, Ca Mau share experience in technological development, application

The Departments of Science and Technology of HCMC and the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau had a working session on implementing a cooperation program in the field of science and technology for the period 2024-2025.

At the working session (P﻿hoto: Department of Science and Technology of HCMC)



Accordingly, the two departments will coordinate to share experiences in supporting innovative and creative startup ecosystem development, and in the fields of environment, green energy, and climate change adaptation in agriculture.

Both sides have also coordinated to implement the construction of a technology trading floor to link data of the technology trading floor between HCMC and Ca Mau Province and support research and development of circular economy and green economy.

According to Mr. Nguyen Viet Dung, Director of the HCMC Department of Science and Technology, the city hoped to support localities in solving specific and practical issues in technology. The department will connect with research groups to provide support and technology in accordance with the needs of Ca Mau Province.

