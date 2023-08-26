HCMC, Belgium expand cooperative relationship

HCMC still has significant potential and untapped room for collaboration with Belgian partners, particularly in the realms of mutual interest and strengths.

At the meeting with Ms. Stephanie D’Hose, President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Belgium, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, emphasized that HCMC still has significant potential and untapped room for collaboration with Belgian partners, particularly in the realms of mutual interest and strengths.

On August 25, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Politburo Member and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, had a meeting with Ms. Stephanie D'Hose, President of the Belgian Senate, as part of her visit and working trip to HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen underscored the importance of the visit by Ms. Stephanie D’Hose and the Belgian Senate delegation, particularly due to its alignment with the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations and five years of establishing a Strategic Partnership in the agricultural sector between the two nations. Reflecting on the past five decades, the Vietnam - Belgium relationship has exhibited continuous growth and escalating effectiveness across various domains, encompassing politics, diplomacy, economics, culture, people-to-people exchanges, as well as areas such as education and healthcare.

Mr. Nguyen Van Nen extended his gratitude to the Belgian government for its exceptional support and dedicated attention to addressing the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin, safeguarding vulnerable women, promoting environmental conservation initiatives, and actively countering climate change.

On this occasion, the HCMC leader highly valued and expressed deep appreciation for the resolution adopted by the Belgian Chamber of Representatives in solidarity with the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam. It is not only a political, diplomatic, and humanitarian issue but also demonstrates morality and humanity, an act of awakening conscience and preventing acts that cause catastrophic outcomes from Agent Orange/dioxins.

In the context of cooperation between Belgium and HCMC, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen stressed that the city is a major hub for economics, culture, education and training, science and technology, and international engagement and integration of Vietnam. It is the locality that efficiently translates the programs and directives from the leadership of both countries into action, bolstering and maintaining the collaborative relationship between Vietnam and Belgium across various spheres. Moreover, the city has successfully executed numerous collaborative projects with Belgium in the fields of investment, trade, and environment.

Although significant achievements have been made in trade cooperation, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen said that current Belgian investment in HCMC remains constrained, considering the substantial untapped potential of both sides. Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed confidence that, after the official visit by the President of the Belgian Senate, Stephanie D’Hose, the collaborative partnership between the two countries will further deepen, especially between HCMC and diverse regions in Belgium.

The Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee proposed that the President of the Belgian Senate extend support to Belgian enterprises for them to continue deploying many more collaborative projects in HCMC, thereby contributing to the city's pivotal role as an economic frontrunner.

Grateful for the time graciously provided by the leadership of HCMC for the meeting, Ms. Stephanie D’Hose discussed the favorable results attained during her productive journey to Vietnam. These accomplishments included the formalization of a Letter of Intent between the Belgian Federal Parliament and the National Assembly of Vietnam.

She asserted that her visit and working trip in Vietnam had enriched her comprehension of the nation and its populace, intensifying her commitment to bolster collaboration between the two countries, especially in trade and investment and business connections among enterprises from both sides.

Furthermore, Ms. Stephanie D’Hose revealed that the Belgian Federal Parliament is on the verge of adopting a resolution to support the victims of Agent Orange/dioxin in Vietnam.

Through this resolution, the Belgian Federal Parliament reiterates its dedication to continuing to provide support for the victims and addressing the repercussions of Agent Orange exposure. It also urges the World Health Organization and international organizations to intensify research on the harmful effects of Agent Orange/dioxin. Additionally, it calls upon the US to sustain its assistance to Vietnam in mitigating the aftermath of Agent Orange exposure.