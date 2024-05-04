HCMC agencies support businesses in digital marketing

HCMC's authority to support businesses in digital marketing

The Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Information and Communications of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday had a working session with a number of management boards and traders in traditional markets in the city and professional companies in marketing on social media sites and platforms about the implementation of online sales in the coming time.

According to Deputy Head Nguyen Minh Hung of the Commercial Management Division of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, e-commerce is increasingly popular and more people prefer buying commodities from social networks and digital media. Typically, the livestream sales of traders in Ben Thanh market or the sale of OCOP Can Gio specialties have brought good revenue. Therefore, the department will work with other departments and businesses to gradually develop specific plans to train small businesses in digital marketing.

On the same day, at a press conference on the key activities of Ho Chi Minh City's industry and trade sector in the second quarter of 2024, the city Department of Industry and Trade said that from this year onwards, the department's big promotion and stimulus programs will be launched along with the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City's.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan