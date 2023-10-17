HCMC agencies proactively cooperate in solving land use right-related problems

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proactively cooperated with the Taxation Department and other agencies to resolve thousands of land use right-related complaints at commercial housing projects.

In its document on implementing solutions to remove difficulties in granting certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other assets attached to land at commercial housing projects in the city to the municipal People's Committee, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment reported that it has resolved thousands of complaints.

Because tens of thousands of apartments and townhouses in Ho Chi Minh City have been put into use for many years but homebuyers have not yet been granted certificates for various reasons, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has proactively worked with relevant departments and agencies to remove problems and handle documents more conveniently.

Based on its experience in handling problems relating to granting certificates of land use rights, ownership of houses and other assets attached to land at commercial housing projects, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has formulated a plan for detailed solutions.

For 47 projects with 8,159 apartments with no legal problems waiting for confirmation of completion of financial obligations that have not yet been certified, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has determined that the culprit of delay in the settlement process is the blocked implementation of electronic tax procedures between the land registration agency and the tax agency.

Therefore, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment has liaised with the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department to tackle specific problems. As a result, 5,062 dossiers have had tax supplemented and up to now, 3,812 homebuyers have been given certificates while 1,250 other homebuyers will receive certificates in the coming time. However, more than 3,000 tax records have not yet been supplemented.

For 30,896 houses that have not been granted certificates because the project investors are late in submitting application documents, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has identified a number of reasons including home buyers facing financial difficulties, and unfulfilled financial obligations. Some apartments are assets of couples who are in divorce conflicts and try to settle the property dispute.

Therefore, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has asked businesses receiving enough documents from customers to submit documents to the Ho Chi Minh City Land Registration Office. Nearly 7,000 documents have been so far submitted for certificate grants.

Meanwhile, the city is waiting for guidance from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on additional financial obligations of 29 projects with 10,019 apartments that have not yet been certified due to problems with new types of real estate not yet regulated in legal documents.

According to the assessment of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the above-mentioned solutions have created positive changes in removing obstacles and difficulties and sped up the certification process for commercial housing projects citywide.

In the coming time, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement solutions such as close coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department as well as the tax branches of districts and Thu Duc City to immediately remove problems soon to speed up the process of determining the financial obligations of home buyers in projects.

Moreover, the department will urge businesses/investors to notify homebuyers of submiting documents for certificate issuance. Last but not least, it will work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to resolve problems of whether or not financial obligations must be redefined for residential apartments due to adjustments in the land use term.

Particularly, regarding the 10 projects that have selected a land price appraisal consulting unit, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment continues to urge the consulting units to implement price appraisal certification.

Finally, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment has identified its responsibilities and other agencies’ responsibilities to grant certificates for six projects with 4,653 apartments that have not yet been certified due to other problems.

For projects that are undergoing inspection, examination, and investigation, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Ho Chi Minh City will have a written discussion with the inspection agency about the possibility of continuing to carry out administrative procedures for granting certificates for each specific project.