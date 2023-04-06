Hanoi to manage Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park

The management of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park will be transferred from the Science and Technology Ministry to Hanoi. This is the news announced in yesterday’s quarterly press conference of the Science and Technology Ministry.



Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Bui The Duy said that with the agreement of Hanoi, his Ministry has submitted the project ‘Changing the Management of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park to Hanoi’ to the Prime Minister for approval. When Hanoi receives it, the Park will keep its core technology and pour more investments in traffic infrastructure as well as satellite urban areas.

Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park was established in 1998 under the decision of the Prime Minister. It has a total surface area of 1,600ha, built under the model of a scientific city with full utilities and functional facilities. However, for the past few years, the development of this Park has not been to the expectation, especially infrastructure completion and investment attraction.