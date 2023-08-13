Hanoi sees more cases of dengue

While the number of dengue cases continued to report across the country, Hanoi recorded a surge with over 3,180 cases, 5.7 times higher than the same period in 2022 without deaths.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that from the beginning of 2023 to now, the country has recorded over 57,290 cases of dengue fever and 13 deaths. The Ministry also warned that it is the peak of the epidemic season, and the number of dengue cases will tend to increase if it does not take drastic measures to prevent the epidemic.

Therefore, the Ministry recommended that localities closely monitor the situation of dengue cases in the area, firmly grasp the existing and newly arising outbreaks, and thoroughly handle the outbreaks to prevent the spread of the disease. Local administrations should organize many campaigns on environmental sanitation to kill larvae.

The Ministry of Health proposed the director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology immediately set up a working group to inspect and support Hanoi in dengue prevention. At the same time, the institute should closely monitor localities in the area for early detection so that patients can receive timely treatment according to the Ministry of Health’s guidance.

The Ministry of Health required hospitals to collect and give the best treatment to patients in an effort to minimize the deaths due to dengue, especially at private medical facilities. Large infirmaries should support grassroots healthcare clinics to avoid hospital overload.