Hanoi provides over 10,000 certificate authorities free of charge

The Hanoi Department of Information and Communications reported that it has delivered over 10,000 certificate authorities (CAs) for free for the last 2 months.



Accordingly, Viettel Telecoms Corp. offered 3,440 CAs, while the figures for VNPT Hanoi, FPT Group, and Bkav Technology Group are 2,114 CAs, 2,033 CAs, and 2,000 CAs respectively.

Hanoi Information and Communications Department said that CAs has brought about much convenience to organizations, businesses, and individuals in identifying their legality in online transactions. This is an indispensable condition to perform the digital transformation process and form a digital Government in the future.

Data from the National Electronic Authentication Center reveal that there are now 23 organizations in Vietnam that can provide public CA services. Among the 2.1 million valid public CAs, individual ones only occupy 23 percent.