Hanoi police arrest internationally-wanted South Korean murder suspect

During verification, the police identified the male suspect as Kim Hyeong Won, 39, a South Korean national, under an international arrest warrant.

Kim Hyeong Won had been internationally wanted under warrant number A-5182/5-2024, issued on May 12, 2024, for the crime of murder.

International wanted suspect Kim HyeonggWon is arrested by Dong Da District Police.

On September 24, the Dong Da District Police (Hanoi) reported the arrest of the South Korean national under an international warrant for murder. They transferred him to the South Korean authorities for legal proceedings.

Earlier, through routine surveillance of the area, the Criminal Police Division of the Dong Da District Police uncovered a foreign male exhibiting suspicious behavior. A task force from the Criminal Police Division of the Dong Da District Police, working in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security, conducted a thorough investigation. On September 12, the police confirmed that the suspect was Kim Hyeong Won, who has been wanted internationally since May 12, 2024, for murder.

At the police station, Kim Hyeong Won admitted that on May 3, 2024, he, along with two other suspects, committed murder in Pattaya, Thailand. They disposed of the victim's body by hiding it in a plastic barrel and dumping it in a lake.

Afterward, Kim fled from Thailand to Laos and then illegally crossed into Vietnam by land. He traveled to Da Nang and eventually to Hanoi in an attempt to evade capture. Along the way, he stayed in small hotels but was ultimately arrested in Dong Da District, Hanoi.

For violating immigration laws, the Dong Da District Police, in coordination with the Immigration Management Division of the Ha Noi Police Department, imposed a VND4 million administrative fine for illegal entry. Kim was then handed over to the South Korean National Police for further legal action.

By Gia Khanh – Translated by Thuy Doan