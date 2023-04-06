Hanoi: Man prosecuted for causing multi-vehicle accident

The Investigation Police Agency of Tay Ho district has decided to detain and launch criminal proceedings against a local man for violating regulations on road traffic participation in accordance with Article 260 of the 2015 Criminal Code.

At about 1:30pm on April 5, Hoang Ngoc Vinh, 63, drove a Kia Forte car with plate number 29A-083.12 from his house on Nguyen Son Street, Bo De ward, Long Bien district, to the Hanoi Heart Hospital on Vo Chi Cong street for a medical examination.

Later at 4pm, while driving his wife home, Vinh lost control of the vehicle's speed, causing it to collide with 17 motorcycles moving in Vo Chi Cong - Xuan La intersection.

As a result, 18 people were injured, including two children. After the accident occurred, the police and local residents took the victims to hospitals.

No fatality has been reported so far. The test results showed that there is no concentration of alcohol in the driver's breath and he was also negative to drugs.

The police are investigating the case in line with the law.