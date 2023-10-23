Hanoi, HCMC ring road projects on schedule

The report states that both projects are essentially in accordance with the planned schedules. As for land clearance, the HCMC Ring Road 3 project has transferred 58.4 out of 76.34 kilometers, reaching 77 percent of the plan.

Of which, Component Project 1, overseen by HCMC, has already delivered 44.1 out of 47.1 kilometers; Component Project 5 in Binh Duong Province has handed over 7 out of 11.3 kilometers; Component Project 7 in Long An Province has completed land clearance for 6.2 out of 6.4 kilometers; and Component Project 3 in Dong Nai Province has only turned over 1 out of 11.3 kilometers.

Regarding the construction progress, the project has initiated nine out of 22 contract packages. Contractors are currently mobilizing machinery and equipment, clearing the ground, establishing construction roads, and preparing construction design drawings. However, for Component Project 3 in Dong Nai, the contractor selection process is still pending. Concerning material requirements, HCMC has established a task force to assess and coordinate the supply of construction materials for the project. Notably, sources for soil and rock materials have been confirmed as sufficient. The supply of sand for foundation and construction has been found to fulfill 80 percent of the demand, but further coordination with provinces in the region is necessary to review and ensure progress in meeting the project's requirements.

Regarding the Hanoi Capital Region Ring Road 4, the project has handed over land for 88.87 out of 108.1 kilometers, reaching 82 percent of the plan. As for construction progress, the urban road construction segment within Hanoi city, spanning 58.2 kilometers, is currently in the process of road preparation and construction design. Sections in Hung Yen Province (19.3 kilometers) and Bac Ninh Province (35 kilometers) are in the contractor selection phase. On the other hand, the construction of the approximately 112.8-kilometer expressway segment, utilizing the public-private partnership (PPP) model, is undergoing evaluation and approval through collaboration between Hanoi City and the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Adequate material supplies for this project have been secured to meet demand.

*The Ministry of Transport has stated that, as of now, the roadbed of several expressway routes in the Mekong Delta region, where the use of beach sand as embankment material is being trialed, exhibits consistent quality. However, a comprehensive evaluation of the results will take place around mid-December 2023 by the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment before the material is utilized in multiple projects.