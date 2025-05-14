Hanoi authorities seize 800kg of smuggled frozen offal amid ongoing crackdown

Hanoi’s market surveillance forces have uncovered another cache of illicit frozen food—800 kilograms of unlabeled unlaid chicken eggs and chicken uteruses—hidden in Styrofoam containers at a storage site in Hoang Mai District.

The discovery marks the latest in a series of enforcement actions targeting food safety violations in the capital.

Unlaid chicken eggs are wrapped in plastic and frozen at the warehouse storing 800kg of offal.

The Department of Market Surveillance under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, on May 14, confirmed the seizure, stressing that untraceable animal offal poses significant risks to public health due to its susceptibility to bacterial contamination and chemical residue if improperly stored.

The haul was intercepted on May 13 during a surprise raid by Market Surveillance Team No.17 and Hanoi Police’s Economic Crime Division (PC03) at a vacant lot opposite Alley 197, Thuy Linh Street, Linh Nam Ward. Authorities found 20 sealed Styrofoam boxes containing the unmarked products, which lacked producer information and documentation verifying origin.

Various types of chicken uterus are found among the 800kg of offal stored in the warehouse.

Officials emphasized that strict enforcement against untraceable food sales remains a top priority during Vietnam’s 2025 Food Safety Action Month. The entire shipment has been sealed and moved to cold storage in Hai Ba Trung District for further investigation.

This incident follows a string of similar busts. Also on May 13, inspectors in Nghe An Province confiscated nearly 500kg of unidentified chicken feet and pig tails at NK Clean Food Import-Export Co. in Vinh City. The business owner failed to produce invoices, resulting in a fine of VND34 million and the seizure of all goods.

The Department noted a spike in the illicit trade of frozen animal products in recent weeks, with some cases involving several tons. In April and early May alone, authorities in Hanoi uncovered dozens of tons of undocumented frozen meat and offal.

The shipment has been transferred to a temporary storage facility for investigation.

On April 21, around 20 tons of frozen chicken meat, steamed salted chicken, and offal lacking documentation were seized in Thuong Tin District—the largest such case this year.

On April 28, over 10 tons of decaying cattle organs emitting foul odors were discovered in three cold storage units in Phu Xuyen District.

On May 5, more than 7 tons of undocumented frozen unlaid chicken eggs, chicken eggs, pork udders, and pork chitterlings were confiscated in Thanh Tri District.

Such items are often distributed to street food stalls and budget eateries, particularly during peak demand seasons such as summer and holiday periods, raising serious food safety concerns.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan