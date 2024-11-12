Hai Duong Police uncovers NLG Energy University scam

The police of Hai Duong Province yesterday announced an investigation into the illegal activities, fraud, and distortions of the NLG organization (aka NLG Energy University).

Le Van Phuc and his organization with several law breaking activities



Accordingly, NLG was founded by Le Van Phuc (a US citizen born in 1956, originally from Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province) in the US.

Phuc claimed that there is a source of energy in the universe called "cosmic energy," which, if absorbed by humans, could upgrade brain function, stimulate stem cell activity, improve physical and mental health, and solve problems related to health, food, poverty, and war. Individuals wishing to receive this energy were required to attend five levels of classes and specialized courses taught directly or online by Phuc.

To bring NLG to Vietnam, Phuc and his accomplices employed sophisticated methods and tactics to attract participants, connecting with domestic organizations to introduce, research, and organize the five levels of NLG classes. For levels 1, 2, and 3, believers could participate online by looking at Phuc’s forehead through a phone screen or other recording devices. For levels 4 and 5, believers could attend classes in person taught by Phuc in foreign countries.

In addition, Phuc established front companies, websites, fanpages, Zalo groups, Telegram channels, and YouTube channels, as well as printed and distributed materials about the NLG organization to promote and attract members. In online lectures and propaganda materials, Phuc shared superstitious beliefs, such as the existence of an invisible spiritual world that accompanies people's lives, and that spiritual forces have karma, retribution, illness, poverty, and war.

More seriously, Phuc blatantly distorted the achievements of Vietnamese generations in the struggle to protect the nation. Phuc even propagated reactionary ideas, such as insulting the national flag and suggesting that the "star on the Vietnamese flag should be changed for the country to prosper."

The propaganda material of NLG organization with falsified information

The perpetrators expanded their activities to several provinces and cities, along with online platforms, attracting over 35,000 participants. In Hai Duong Province, NLG appeared in late 2020, and these ill-intention people established 8 Zalo groups with about 5,000 members, a YouTube channel with over 34,000 subscribers, and a Facebook group with over 16,000 members to disseminate information about NLG. They also guided and assisted participants in paying tuition fees, announced departure times, and arranged transportation.

Despite the nonsensical, superstitious, and untrue information, many people mistakenly believed that NLG, led by Le Van Phuc, could cure diseases, including cancer. Many people paid money to participate in NLG activities and traveled abroad to attend classes in person in Thailand, Malaysia, and the US. Preliminary results show that 96 people in Hai Duong Province paid VND2.5 billion (US$99,000) to the perpetrators.

Based on the investigation results of Hai Duong Provincial Police, the Government Committee for Religious Affairs, and other relevant state agencies, it has been concluded that the actions of Le Van Phuc and the NLG organization violate the law.

Hai Duong Provincial Police have now initiated a criminal case, prosecuted the accused, and proposed prosecuting three key members of the NLG organization for the crime of illegally providing or using computer networks and telecommunications networks.

Hai Duong Provincial Police also warned people to be vigilant against the activities of the NLG organization and other cult-like organizations. Everyone should promptly report any acts that exploit religious freedom to commit fraud and violate the law.

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thanh Tam