Ha Tinh holds memorial service for Vietnamese soldiers repatriated from Laos

The remains were recovered during the 2024–2025 dry season by a team from the provincial Military Command, in close coordination with Lao authorities. The identities of the fallen soldiers have not yet been determined.

A memorial and burial ceremony is held in the central province of Ha Tinh for the remains of four Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who lost their lives during wartime in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

A memorial and burial ceremony was solemnly held on May 26 at Nam national martyrs’ cemetery in the central province of Ha Tinh for the remains of four Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who lost their lives during wartime in Laos.

During the ceremony, delegates laid wreaths and offered incense in tribute, honouring the sacrifice of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and freedom of both nations, and for the peace and well-being of their peoples.

Since 1999, Ha Tinh has repatriated the remains of 825 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers from the neighbouring country.

VNA