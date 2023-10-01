Greetings extended to China on National Day

General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong extended their greetings to General Secretary Xi Jinping and President Xi Jinping on China's National Day, October 1.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)'s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong have sent their letters of greetings to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)'s Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the occasion of China's National Day (October 1).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has cabled his greetings to his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang, while National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue also sent congratulations to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on this special occasion.

In the letters, the Vietnamese leaders highly valued and congratulated China on the achievements in socio-economic development, reform, and opening process that the Party, State, and people of China have gained over the past 74 years.

They expressed the belief that under the leadership of the CPC and General Secretary and President Xi, China will successfully complete all strategic socio-economic targets and tasks set out at the 20th CPC National Congress, turning China into a modern, strong, and prosperous socialist country with democracy, civilization, and harmony, contributing to peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese Party and State leaders affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam always consider China an important strategic partner and a top priority in Vietnam's external policy.

They underlined that the year of 2023 carries an important meaning to the Vietnam-China ties as the two countries are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. This is a chance for the two sides to look back on the previous journey, sum up their experience, and sketch out a future of sustainable and long-term development for their traditional friendly neighborliness and the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

On the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Steering Committee for the Vietnam-China Cooperation Tran Luu Quang, and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also extended their greetings to Wang Yi, Chairman of the Steering Committee for the China-Vietnam Cooperation and Chinese Foreign Minister.