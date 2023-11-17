Grand Opening: Marriott Residences at Grand Marina Saigon premieres in Vietnam

The ceremony marked the opening of Lake, the first building in Grand Marina Saigon, and the first Marriott-branded residences in Vietnam.

On November 14, in HCMC, Marriott Residences, Grand Marina Saigon, Lake officially opened at No.2 Ton Duc Thang Street, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC. The inauguration of the first Marriott Residences in Vietnam was marked with a Grand Opening Ceremony. The event was graced by the presence of executives from Masterise Homes and Marriott International, as well as distinguished representatives from the US Consulate in Vietnam and the American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham Vietnam).

Lake is the first tower to be completed within Grand Marina Saigon – a 10-hectare development by Masterise Homes, slated to host the world's largest Marriott branded residential project featuring both Marriott and JW Marriott Residences. Home previously to the historic shipyard of Ba Son, the masterplan occupies a commanding position in District 1, a highly sought-after location due to the limited availability of land for new residential projects in the city center and is distinguished by its historical significance.

The site’s heritage inspired the architectural design for Lotus Park – a landscaped public space. which connects the soul and serenity of the iconic riverside, and to the cultural and commercial centers of Vietnam’s cosmopolitan heart. Grand Marina, Saigon is central to the city’s vibrant downtown, interwoven into its rich social tapestry, offering easy access to the city's prominent landmarks such as the Opera House, and Notre-Dame Cathedral of Saigon. Metro entrances to Ba Son Station at the doorstep put the entire city within easy reach.

Ranging from one to three bedrooms, Lake Tower’s Residences are equipped with the latest smart-home technology, and amenity spaces that span three floors. The ground floor hosts the property’s grand entrance with a spectacularly appointed lobby, a tranquility pool, and an accompanying kid’s pool which are surrounded by tropical greenery and shaded cabanas.

Level 1 includes a Kids’ Club for inspirational playtime with contemporary learning zones, a great room lounge, a quiet library lounge, a Boardroom, and an 11-seat theatre with a connecting refreshment bar for social gatherings. The recreational facilities extend to the rooftop on Level 46, with a shaded sky pool, jacuzzi, BBQ with dining area, fitness center, and enviable view of HCMC, the river, and the Botanical Gardens.

The completion of The Residences is the result of a unified effort among Masterise Homes and its extensive team of award-winning global design and construction partners including Atkins – a multinational architectural design company headquartered in London, Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA) - an American international hospitality design firm, and Mace - a global consultancy and construction firm headquartered in London. Every detail has undergone a meticulous review process to meet Marriott's design brand standards. The Residences was designed following the three pillars of Marriott's modern design inspired by heritage: Captivating Interior Architecture, Honest meets Polished, and Details that Elevate.

The opening of Lake unveils designs of timeless elegance, excellent construction quality, and exquisite Italian fit-outs complemented by the wonderful hospitality and attention to detail by Marriott. The Residences effortlessly fulfill the discerning desires of high-net-worth individuals for strata-title real estate, elevating their lifestyle by seamlessly merging the privacy of a home with the comfort and convenience of hotel-inspired services and amenities.

John Hearns, Senior Vice President, Global Residential Operations, Marriott International, expressed his delight, saying, “Managing branded residences offers us a unique opportunity to forge deep, personal connections with our valued residence owners. By gaining a profound understanding of each owner's specific needs and desires, we can craft a lifestyle that consistently exceeds their expectations. Our overarching mission is to inspire new, unwritten chapters in the lives of our owners, residents, and their esteemed guests. We are privileged and excited to introduce the Marriott Residences brand to the dynamic city of Ho Chi Minh and curate an enriching lifestyle experience for residence owners.”

The opening of The Residences also underscores the credibility and capability of Masterise Homes, establishing its position as Vietnam's leading real estate developer. Mahdi Samhouri, Deputy Head of Design cum Deputy Head of Project Development, Masterise Homes said: “Marriott Residences, Grand Marina Saigon, Lake Tower is a testament to our commitment to bringing world-class excellence to our products and services, bringing the concept of ‘branded residences’ into a reality with exceptional spaces and luxurious amenities. With The Residences, Masterise Homes has not only raised the bar in real estate development but also created a new benchmark for luxury urban living. We are immensely proud to have played a pivotal role in shaping the future of Vietnam's real estate landscape.”

Following the opening of Marriott Residences, Grand Marina Saigon, Lake, the next phase will be the opening of Lotus Park, followed by the topping out ceremony of Lagoon and Cove, both a JW Marriott branded residence, and Sea, dual-branded Marriott and JW Marriott branded residences.