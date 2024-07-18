Government, tech giants unite in campaign targets online fraud in VN

The Information Security Authority and Meta Group have jointly launched the "Identify Scams" campaign, the first of its kind in Vietnam in 2024, to combat online scams.



Ensuring the safety of social media users, including enhancing their ability to identify and prevent online scams, is a pressing issue that requires the collective effort of various stakeholders, including government agencies, law enforcement bodies, and all social media platforms.

The "Identify Scams" awareness campaign will focus on six of the 24 online scam types identified by the Information Security Authority (under the Ministry of Information and Communications) as hotspots in Vietnam today, namely:

Investment scams;

Job scams;

Financial scams;

Loan scams;

Lottery scams;

Impersonation scams.

The campaign will feature a series of infographics and short videos on how to identify and handle online scams, which will be posted on Meta's social media platforms and the e-Portal of the Information Security Authority, as well as on Meta's "Think Digital" website - https://wethinkdigital.fb.com/vn/vi/.

Notably, the campaign will also involve the participation of prominent Vietnamese content creators to spread useful and easy-to-remember tips that everyone can follow to protect themselves from online scams.

Deputy Director Nguyen Phu Luong of the National Center for Cybersecurity Center (NCSC) under the Information Security Authority commented that social media is a fertile ground for cybercriminals to carry out fraudulent activities. Even a moment of carelessness, negligence, and lack of knowledge can put people at risk of falling into traps.

“The "Identify Scams" campaign in collaboration with Meta aims to equip every digital citizen with the ability to identify scam traps and enhance their self-protection skills in the online environment. This will ultimately reduce the quantity of online scams as it helps all citizens, especially the vulnerable, to be more cautious about these crimes”, stressed Deputy Director Luong.

According to Mr. Ruici Tio, Regional Public Policy Program Manager for Asia Pacific at Meta Group, user safety and security on our platforms is the top priority of his organization. Therefore, they are committed to preventing fraudulent activities that affect the user experience, as well as strengthening education about these activities.

The "Identify Scams" program in partnership with the Information Security Authority aims to further enhance the skills of Vietnamese people in identifying and responding to online scams. It is expected that all users will proactively equip themselves with knowledge about the importance of being vigilant against online scams.

By Tran Binh – Translate by Thanh Tam