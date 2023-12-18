Goods for upcoming Tet holiday in HCMC plentiful

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has worked with distribution systems, wholesale markets and enterprises joining the market stabilization program to increase essential goods meeting year-of-end shopping demand.

Saigon Co.op supermarket prepares more than 1,000 products with discounts of up to 50 percent and above for Christmas.

According to the Municipal Department of Industry and Trade, three wholesale markets of Binh Dien, Thu Duc and Hoc Mon ensured the supply of agricultural products with an average of 7,600 tons per day, comprising 800 tons of cattle and poultry meat, 1,200 tons of seafood, 5,600 tons of vegetables.

Notably, as Tet holiday approaches, the number of goods gathering at markets will surge some 80 percent over ordinary days with 13,000 to 15,000 tons per day.

Currently, 48 department stores, 267 supermarkets and over 3,000 convenience stores have signed agreements with providers to prepare goods for the upcoming Tet holiday. The supply of goods will increase two to three times over ordinary days.

Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Thang, Director of Co.opmart Operations Division shares about the system's goods preparation for Tet

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade collaborated with the People’s Committee of districts and Thu Duc City to assign the management boards of markets to focus on monitoring the quantity of imported and exported goods, the price situation of goods at the source and the market, business activities, plans to prepare sources of goods for traders in markets; promote propaganda, inspection and control work; strictly comply with regulations on price listing, the origin of goods traded and ensure food safety.

Businesses participating in the market stabilization program also committed to keeping prices stable, no price hikes in key staples during one month before Tet and after Tet.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong