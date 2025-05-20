Gold stores required to display public signage indicating their services

In Ho Chi Minh City, establishments that sell gold bars are now required to display public signage indicating their services.

The State Bank of Vietnam's Region 2 branch yesterday issued an official notice. The notice directed credit institutions and licensed gold traders in Ho Chi Minh City to fully comply with Decree 24/2012/ND-CP, which governs gold trading activities.

SJC Company denounces fake websites and fanpages

Authorized gold bar trading shops are required to prominently display signage indicating their licensed status, including a certified copy of the license to buy and sell gold bars. This is intended to help the public clearly identify legitimate gold bar trading outlets and distinguish them from general gold jewelry stores and other businesses.

Additionally, these entities must comply with reporting obligations, ensuring that data and reports accurately and promptly reflect the status of their gold bar trading activities in accordance with regulatory requirements.

Also on May 19, SJC Company reported that individuals have been exploiting its name to create counterfeit websites and Facebook fanpages, aiming to collect personal information and perpetrate fraud.

SJC Company is warning customers about a fake website, SJCVN.COM, that is posing as an online gold purchasing platform.

Additionally, a Facebook page impersonating the company at https://www.facebook.com/vangbacsjc is offering gold buying appointments without the need to queue.

Therfore, SJC strongly advises customers not to transfer money, conduct transactions, or provide personal/banking information to these fraudulent websites and pages. The company is working closely with authorities to investigate and address these deceptive practices.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Dan Thuy