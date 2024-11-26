Gold ring prices decrease following global trend

SJC gold price plunged to nearly VND85 million (US$3,351) per tael on November 26, following the tumble of the precious metal on the global market.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) 9999 gold rings dropped VND2.4 million to VND82.4 million a tael for buying and VND1.9 million to VND84.5 million a tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND82.4 million and the selling price at VND84.6 million, down VND1.3 million for buying and VND1.2 million for selling. The buying price of 9999 gold rings traded at VND83.1 million per tael, and the selling price was VND84.6 million.

At the same time, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and DOJI Group announced the buying price of a SJC-branded gold bar at VND82.8 million and the selling price at VND85.3 million, dropping VND1.8 million and VND1.3 million for buying and selling, respectively.

The selling price of SJC gold from state-owned commercial banks, including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV, was VND85.3 million per tael, down VND1.3 million per tael.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,624.3 per ounce on the evening of November 25 (local time), down US$91.6 per ounce compared to the previous trading session, and purchased at US$2,626.2 per ounce on the morning of November 26 (Vietnamese times), equivalent to VND80.7 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND4.6 million per tael and VND3.9 million per tael, lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh