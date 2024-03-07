Gold hits record high near VND82 million per tael

On the afternoon of March 7, both SJC gold and 9999 gold rings broke the morning's newly set peak, continuing to establish new highs. Specifically, SJC gold was quoted by enterprises at around VND82 million per tael.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. in Ho Chi Minh City, PNJ Company raised the price of SJC gold by an additional VND500,000 for both buying and selling rate compared to the morning, reaching VND79.8 million per tael for buying and VND81.8 million per tael for selling. This marked a total increase of VND800,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

Similarly, Doji Group also increased the price by VND500,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the morning, reaching VND79.75 million per tael for buying and VND81.75 million per tael for selling, totaling an increase of VND800,000 for both buying and selling compared to the previous day.

At the same time, in Hanoi, SJC Company listed prices at VND79.8 million per tael for buying and VND81.82 million per tael for selling, up VND500,000 for both buying and selling compared to the morning, and up VND800,000 compared to the previous day.

Regarding the price of 9999 gold rings, in Ho Chi Minh City, SJC Company raised prices by an additional VND100,000 for buying and VND150,000 for selling compared to the morning, reaching VND66.9 million per tael for buying and VND68.15 million per tael for selling, up VND300,000 for buying and VND350,000 for selling compared to the previous day. This is the highest price of 9999 gold rings by this enterprise.

In Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company raised prices by an additional VND50,000 for both buying and selling compared to the morning, reaching VND67.68 million per tael for buying and VND68.88 million per tael for selling. It represented a total increase of VND250,000 for both buying and selling rates compared to the previous day. This company now offers the highest trading price for 9999 gold rings, setting a new high for this type of gold in the market.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price on the Kitco exchange around 3:30 p.m. (Vietnam time) continued to hit a new peak, trading at $2,157.8 an ounce, up $13 an ounce compared to the morning. When converted, this price level is approximately equivalent to nearly VND64.6 million per tael, lower than SJC gold by roughly VND17.3 million per tael and lower than the price of 9999 gold rings by about VND3.8 - 4.3 million per tael.

