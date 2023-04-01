Germany ready to assist Vietnam in energy transition: official

A German official has voiced the country’s readiness to become a trustworthy and capable partner helping with energy transition in Vietnam.

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, made the remark while attending a workshop in Berlin on March 31.

The event, held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany and the Vietnamese Innovation Network in Europe (VINEU), discussed the enhancement of cooperation under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) framework towards net zero emissions in Vietnam by 2050. It was part of the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue Week 2023.

Expressing his impression of renewable energy development in Vietnam as he saw during a visit last September, Flasbarth held that with advantages for wind and solar energy, Vietnam will become a pioneer in energy transition in Southeast Asia. The Vietnamese Government has also proved its ambitious targets about mitigating climate change and reducing the dependence on thermal power plants to prepare for a clean energy system in the future.

However, the energy transition process is successful only when it is carried out in a just manner and generates chances for domestic industries and sustainable job opportunities for local people. Besides, targets of the JETP should be quickly turned into concrete policy measures and policies, he recommended.

Flasbarth added that existing solutions of the EU, including Germany, can be transferred to Vietnam via investment and trade activities.

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said that at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in 2021, Vietnam made ambitious commitments, including becoming a carbon-neutral economy by 2050, only five years later than Germany. This is a very challenging target in terms of not only technology, economy, or finance but also social aspects connected with this major transition, including the rights and interests of all ethnic groups and the parties concerned, he said.

Therefore, Vietnam needs international partners’ cooperation and support to achieve this target, Minh noted, adding that its Ministry of Industry and Trade is also exerting efforts to complete the national electricity development planning for the 2021 - 2030 period, with a vision to 2050, that will gradually reduce the country’s dependence on fossil fuel sources and develop renewables such as hydropower, wind power, solar power, and biomass power to cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

Talking via teleconferencing, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Dang Hoang An said the energy transition process in Vietnam is being accelerated in the spirit of bringing into play internal strength and enhancing cooperation with international partners along with bilateral and multilateral financial institutions.

He underlined the role of partners in helping the country achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Representing Vietnamese experts, intellectuals, scientists, and entrepreneurs in Europe, VINEU Vice Chairman Cao The Anh also pledged to make contributions to the sustainable development of the homeland and the world via innovation, science - technology, and technology transfer.

Some participants at the workshop suggested a joint working group gathering relevant ministries of Vietnam and Germany be established to implement JETP-related initiatives early.