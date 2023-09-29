German Unity Day marked in HCMC

The HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a ceremony on September 29 to mark the 33rd anniversary of German Unity Day, showing the solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Germany.

Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association of HCMC Nguyen Anh Tuan extended greetings to the German people and expressed delight at the growth of the Vietnam-Germany strategic partnership in all fields from politics, diplomacy to the economy, trade, science-technology, justice, education, and culture.

Tuan highlighted the association’s efforts to contribute to the promotion of friendship between the two countries and pledged that it will continue to work to connect the Vietnamese and German people and bolster the strategic partnership between the two countries.

For her part, the German Consul General in HCMC Dr. Josefine Wallat affirmed that Germany has paid great attention to and highly valued its relations with Vietnam.

The German business community highly evaluated Vietnam's economic development potential and wished to promote cooperation with Vietnam, considering the country as a gateway to enter the Southeast Asian market, she said.

The German diplomat said that the relations between German localities and HCMC have also developed positively thanks to delegation exchanges and cooperation in many areas, including people-to-people diplomacy.

Wallat said she wants to continue partnering with the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Association of HCMC in organizing people-to-people exchange activities, contributing to enhancing mutual understanding, solidarity, and friendship between the people of Germany and HCMC.