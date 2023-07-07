German investors want to expand business in Vietnam, which was released by the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam yesterday.

According to the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam’s latest survey results on German enterprises in Vietnam, 91 percent of German investors have the desire to continue investing or expand their business in Vietnam and about 40 percent plan to add workforce in the next 12 months.

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam announced that Vietnam had maintained a positive economic growth rate, so German businesses operating in Vietnam have become more optimistic. The poll showed that 88 percent of respondents are confident about the business situation in Vietnam. Nearly 50 percent of businesses expect economic growth to continue to be stable and 21 percent believe that the situation will improve.

However, German investors are still cautious about short-term risks from global economic fluctuations such as low global demand (51 percent ), shortage of skilled workers (34 percent ), and the risk of supply chain disruption (28 percent ). In addition, there are long-term geopolitical challenges that businesses are facing including inflation/monetary policy (41 percent ), fragmentation of the global economy (41 percent ) and increasing political influence over supply chains (40 percent ).