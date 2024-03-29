Business

German businesses step up investment into HCMC

SGGP

Many German firms are seeking investment opportunities towards sustainable development, green policies and net-zero carbon emission in Vietnam.

This statement was released by Mr. Alexander Ziehe, the chairman of the German Business Association at the Germany – Vietnam Business Forum, themed “Collaborative pathways to green growth in Ho Chi Minh City” which was organized by the Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC) in Ho Chi Minh City on March 28.

Green growth is likely to open up new opportunities for the economy and enterprises in Vietnam through promoting low-carbon goods and services investments, exploring new markets and supporting partners for green initiatives.

German businesses have had advantages of technology, green finance and experiences in green economic development so investment growth in green development will be a significant opportunity.

Attending and speaking at the Germany – Vietnam Business Forum, Deputy Director of ITPC Cao Thi Phi Van said that in order to keep up with the new investment trends of FDI enterprises, Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on attracting investment in high-tech industries, chips, semiconductors, digital economy, green economy and so on.

By Ai Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

