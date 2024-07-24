General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong helps improve CPV’s position: Lao official

Under General Secretary Trong’s leadership for more than a decade, Vietnam carved out robust development with various targets fulfilled, and income per capita gross domestic product (GDP) has constantly increased.

Head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee Thongsavanh Phomvihane (Photo: VNA)

The head of the External Relations Commission of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Thongsavanh Phomvihane told the Vietnam News Agency that since his election as General Secretary of the CPV at the 11th National Party Congress, the Vietnamese leader wholeheartedly devoted to the Party's cause, notably Party building work and improvement of the Party’s capacity and role in leading the nation's development along the path to socialism.

The Vietnamese Party leader has pointed out that Party building and rectification must include the prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena, which, the Lao official said, are knotty issues in many countries, adding the Vietnamese Party chief attached much importance to the work that has been carried out without exceptions.

Under General Secretary Trong’s leadership for more than a decade, Vietnam carved out robust development with various targets fulfilled, and income per capita gross domestic product (GDP) has constantly increased, rising to US$3,000 in 2021 and nearly $4,000 nowadays, Phomvihane said, stressing Vietnam’s exponential growth even during the Covid-19 pandemic. The country has been a favorite destination for foreign investments and has growing trade ties with foreign partners.

He also noted that Vietnam upgraded its relations with many countries to the strategic partnership level, especially powerful countries, demonstrating the nation’s increasing position in the world. He also attributed the success to the CPV’s “bamboo diplomacy”.

Regarding the Vietnam – Laos ties, he said the bilateral relations were built upon the sweat and blood of leaders and people of both nations during their struggles for national independence, describing this as a basis to develop the special relations between the two parties, states and peoples.

He went on to say that the Vietnamese Party chief had a high regard for the enhancement of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides, reflected through the regular exchanges of delegations at all levels and various cooperation mechanisms.

To date, the bilateral ties have been developed to a new high with deep mutual understanding, he said, adding the relations were set up by President Ho Chi Minh and Presidents Kaysone Phomevihane and Souphanouvong, and have been nurtured by generations of leaders of both sides, including Party General Secretary Trong.

The Lao official said the late leader was a close comrade who left lasting impressions on him, expressing his gratitude towards the support of the Vietnamese Party, State and people for the Lao revolution during the past struggle to save the nation, and current national protection and development cause, with important contributions by Party General Secretary Trong.

