General port in Hau Giang receives 20,000-ton ship

For the very first time, Hau Giang Maritime Service Limited Liability Company (VIMC Hau Giang) received a ship with a capacity of 20,000 tons in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang.

This morning, VIMC Hau Giang General Director Vo Thanh Phong said that the VIMC Hau Giang’s general port has just received vessel DING HENG 38 with a capacity of 20,000 tons.

According to Mr. Vo Thanh Phong, this is the first time a vessel with 20,000 tons of capacity has entered the Hau River and docked at the port after VIMC Hau Giang’s general port has come into operation for 16 years.

The ship expected to leave VIMC port to arrive in Canada on June 17 will load and unload 10,000 tons of fish fat through the port.

From the beginning of 2023 until now, about 450,000 tons of commodities were loaded and unloaded at the port reaching 45 percent of the year plan.