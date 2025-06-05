Ben Tre records surge in coconut seedling prices, resulting in supply shortages

In Ben Tre, known as the "coconut capital" of the Mekong Delta, the price of coconut seedlings is soaring.

According to information from reporters from Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on April 4, coconut seedlings are being sold by nurseries at current prices ranging from VND30,000 (US$1.15) to VND32,000 (US$1.23) per seedling, approximately 2.5 times higher than the price at the end of 2024 and marking the highest price ever recorded.

Despite the high prices, demand remains strong, leading to numerous nurseries being unable to meet customer demand.

Illustrative photo: SGGP

The owner of Hai Canh Seedling Nursery in Cho Lach District, Ben Tre Province, Mr. Nguyen Van Giang, said that in recent days, numerous customers from Long An and Tien Giang provinces flocked to buy seedlings but had to leave empty-handed.

For customers with contracts and deposits, nurseries are splitting deliveries into multiple batches because they don’t have enough stock to fulfill full orders at once.

According to him, with both raw coconut and seedling prices rising sharply, coconut farmers are seeing significant profits. Besides, the income of households with difficult circumstances has been overcome well.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ben Tre Province Mr. Huynh Quang Duc shared that the province currently has around 80,000 hectares of coconut cultivation, mostly raw coconut. Of these, over 20,000 hectares are under organic farming.

This year, the rise in raw coconut prices has increased farmers’ incomes, enabling them to reinvest in their farms, remove old trees, and plant new ones.

However, the Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Ben Tre Province warned that farmers should be cautious, and choose high-quality coconut varieties from reputable sources to avoid losses.

The provincial agriculture sector is also offering training and guidance to help farmers select seedlings from qualified mother trees.

By Tin Huy- Translated by Huyen Huong