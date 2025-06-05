Retail petrol prices revised up in latest adjustment

There have been 23 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

At a Petrolimex fuel station in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance have announced increases in retail fuel prices, effective from 3:00 p.m. on June 5.

Accordingly, the price of E5 RON92 petrol is now capped at VND19,263 (US$0.74) per liter, up VND67 from the previous adjustment, while RON95-III petrol costs VND19,698 per liter, up VND133.

The price of diesel 0.05S was raised by VND284 to VND17,420 per liter, and that of kerosene increased by VND176 to VND17,284 per liter. Mazut saw a rise of VND86, now priced at VND16,178 per kilogram.

There have been 23 fuel price adjustments since the beginning of this year.

Specifically, RON95-III petrol has experienced 12 price hikes and 11 cuts. The diesel oil price has increased 11 times, decreased 11 times, and remained unchanged once.

In this adjustment, the authorities decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilization fund for any of the fuel categories.

