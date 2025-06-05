Vietnam, US push forward reciprocal trade agreement talks

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese Government’s negotiation team presented Vietnam’s official responses to additional US proposals.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese Government’s negotiation team presented Vietnam’s official responses to additional US proposals, reaffirming the country’s determination and goodwill to reach a consensus that serves both sides’ interests.

Within the framework of negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement between Vietnam and the US, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese Government’s negotiation team, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, head of the US Government's negotiation team, held a ministerial-level meeting on June 4 in Paris, France.

The two sides reviewed progress since the second technical round of talks, assessed the implementation of previously agreed tasks, and outlined oritentations for the upcoming round.

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien presented Vietnam’s official responses to additional US proposals, reaffirming the country’s determination and goodwill to reach a consensus that serves both sides’ interests.

Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien, head of the Vietnamese Government’s negotiation team, and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer hold ministerial-level meeting within the framework of negotiations on a reciprocal trade agreement between the two countries. (Photo published by VNA)

Mr. Jamieson Greer expressed appreciation for Vietnam’s goodwill and approach in addressing US concerns, while acknowledging the Vietnamese negoatiation team's efforts and constructive engagement. As Vietnam is a comprehensive strategic partner of the US, he said, emphasising that reaching a agreement on reciprocal taxation policies at this time is of critical importance for both nations. He also responded positively to Vietnam’s key concerns and suggested potential solutions to tackle the more complex aspects of the negotiations.

Both ministers agreed on the need to expedite negotiations, particularly efforts to make substantial headway at the third technical round, scheduled for mid-June. They also agreed to task their technical teams with stepping up virtual coordination on specific issues to resolve remaining differences and pave the way for further progress.

The two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to close coordination and readiness to hold additional high-level meetings to ensure a mutually beneficial outcome.

