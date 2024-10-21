GEFE 2024 drives meaningful solutions toward sustainable future

The Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024 (GEFE 2024) driving meaningful solutions toward a sustainable future was officially opened on October 21 at Thiskyhall Sala Convention Center, Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates cut ribbon to open the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham Vietnam) in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Trade hosted this event, themed “Building Green Future”.

The GEFE 2024 aims to promote sustainable development cooperation between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) through plenary sessions of dialogue, investment coordination, economic exhibitions, sharing knowledge and transferring technology.

Delegates attend the Green Economy Forum & Exhibition 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai together with leaders from various ministries and sectors attended the event.

Vice President of the European Commission (EC) Margaritis Schinas, Co-Chair of the GEFE Organizing Committee and Euro Cham Vietnam Advisory Board Chairman Alain Cany, EuroCham Vietnam's Chairman Bruno Jaspaert, ambassadors from EU member countries, representatives from the United Nations, policymakers, businesses, government and non-governmental organizations from Europe and Vietnam engaged in the event.

Delegates join the plenary session of the GEFE 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Delivering his marks at the GEFE 2024 opening ceremony, Alain Cany, Co-Chair of the GEFE Organizing Committee and EuroCham Vietnam Advisory Board Chairman indicated that the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition this year primarily focuses on meaningful discussions and advocate for sustainable practices, policies and initiatives to promote innovation and economic growth.

This is also the first time the EU has closely collaborated not only with the EU community but also with several non-EU countries Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom.

Vice President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas speaks at the plenary session of the GEFE 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at a plenary session of the GEFE 2024, Mr. Margaritis Schinas, Vice President of the European Commission emphasized that the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition is a foundation for connecting European and Vietnamese businesses with their strengths in green transition.

Cooperation in implementing commitments for green transition presents an opportunity for Vietnam and the EU to create a difference in their bilateral relationship.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son speaks at the plenary session of the GEFE 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the forum, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son highly appreciated its theme mentioning various policies and measures to promote green and sustainable economic development, enhancing cooperation with the EU in this sector that Vietnam has implemented.

The Vietnamese government is implementing policies to support businesses in conversion to green production, meeting new environmental and social standards.

Vietnam is implementing efforts of green economy development, emission reduction and promotion of renewable energy and electric vehicle use.

The journey of developing a green economy is an inevitable trend and an objective and strategic choice of various countries.

As disclosed by Deputy Prime Minister Bui Thanh Son, Vietnam desires to strengthen cooperation with the EU in the fields of finance, technology and green market development.

Both sides will continue carrying out cooperation projects in the sector of sustainable development and cooperative programs with the EU. That will contribute to promoting the transition to a green and sustainable economy in Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said that the Green Economy Forum and Exhibition 2024 presents a chance for Vietnam and the EU to share mechanisms and policies in the fields of energy, sustainable finance, carbon reduction, circular economy, food, agriculture, tourism, digitalization and new technologies and source water protection.

Additionally, this is also an opportunity for the Vietnamese and EU business communities to learn about and meet the mechanisms, policies, laws, regulations and standards, aiming at the achievement of green and sustainable development goals in the near future.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai speaks at the plenary session of the GEFE 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed strongly that the city not only is boosting economic restructuring and transitioning its industry towards green growth but also is focusing on actualizing emission reduction by 10 percent by 2030.

Through the GEFE 2024, Ho Chi Minh City is expected to have additional information, experience and resources to promote green growth and sustainable development.

By Phuong Nam- Translated by Huyen Huong