Fruit, farm produce week kicks off in Hanoi

A wide range of fruits and other agricultural specialties from various localities are being offered to consumers at Dong Da Cultural Park in Hanoi.

Agricultural products and regional specialties are being introduced at the fair (illustrative photo)

The fruit and farm produce week, opened on October 2, is part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the capital's liberation (October 10, 1954 - 2024), said Deputy Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen The Hiep.

The five-day event features 70 booths introducing agricultural and regional specialties of 50 enterprises and cooperatives from Hanoi and 15 provinces, including Hung Yen, Son La, Phu Tho, Ha Giang, Quang Ninh and Lam Dong.

It offers an opportunity for businesses to promote and connect the consumption of seasonal fruit, regional specialties and One Commune One Products (OCOP) items, thereby stimulating consumer demand and increasing the total sales of the city, contributing to the "Vietnamese people prioritise using Vietnamese goods" campaign.

The Municipal Department of Industry and Trade has provided support for enterprises and units of provinces and cities to participate in trade events which aim to boost connection between Hanoi and other localities, he said.

VNA