Foreigners put all their faith in Vietnam’s development

During the process of Vietnam’s development, the S-shaped country has made good impressions on international friends.

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper would like to share sincere comments and statements from representatives of consulates general of countries in Ho Chi Minh City.

Consul General of Indonesia to HCMC Agustaviano Sofjan

Many foreigners have considered Ho Chi Minh City as their second hometown. Of these, some Indonesian have established and performed their business activities in Ho Chi Minh City as well as other regions throughout Vietnam. They have lived in the country for a long time and joined hands with the nation in the development progress.

Like other big cities, Ho Chi Minh City has faced challenges. He has lived in the city for nearly one and half a year and identifies that the government has implemented many initiatives for building infrastructure and solving the challenges, including actualizing HCMC as a smart city of Vietnam. Via the usage of smart technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), the local authorities together with residents can manage resources effectively.

Both Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City have faced similar challenges in managing a city of “business”. In 2022, a working delegation managing the HCMC metro projects paid a visit to the capital city of Indonesia to learn about the management and operation of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit (MRT Jakarta). The Consul General of Indonesia really expected the completion and operation of Metro Line No.1 in Ho Chi Minh City.

Ho Chi Minh City’s development is a forceful proof for the resilience of Vietnamese people. The Consul General of Indonesia believed that the city would be more and more developed with strong collaborations from various sides.

As the Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Ho Chi Minh City, he will try his best to further promote collaboration between Indonesian authorities, enterprises and people and Ho Chi Minh City. Although there have been obstacles and challenges to overcome, he definitely believed in a bright future for a vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

Deputy Consul General of the United Kingdom to HCMC Sam Wood

Vietnam is known for its story of incredible growth over the past three decades; notably, the country has continued to show its resilient ability during the Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

As for Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic hub has remained a destination for British tourists and foreign investors. The British Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City welcomes numerous British businesses and the UK government officials desired to seek great opportunities from Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular.

The UK highly appreciated that Vietnam continues to promote global and regional trade integration through trade agreements. The UK is one of the countries that directly benefit from this openness. The partner is pleasured as Vietnam has committed to net zero emissions by 2050, affirming regional leadership in the climate and carbon removal agenda.

The UK and Ho Chi Minh City are cooperating closely in some sectors. The UK Government assigned TheCityUK to support Vietnam to actualize its ambitiousness of developing HCMC into a regional financial and business hub, creating an attractive legal and business environment to lure international investors and strengthen the relationship between the UK and Vietnam.

Vietnam has the highest digital economy growth in Southeast Asia thanks to E-commerce booming and increasing digital transactions.

2023 is a particular special year for both countries when the UK and Vietnam set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment.

The UK hoped that there would be a trade promotion program along with active businesses connection activities in various fields in the whole year, including in Ho Chi Minh City which would show the strength of the relationship between the UK and Vietnam.

Acting Consul General of Japan to Ho Chi Minh City Ogawa Megumi



Japan and Vietnam have a long - history relationship. Since 1973, the two countries have officially established a diplomatic relationship and since 1992 when the Japanese Government re-connected the Official Development Assistance (ODA), the cooperation activities have been promoted in various fields and gained mutual benefits, creating an extensive strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia.

The durable development of Vietnam is extraordinarily important with Japan and the country has contributed to Vietnam’s socio-economic development via ODA and investment.

In recent years, people-to-people exchange activities have been taken place actively as many Vietnamese people are studying, working in Japan and supporting Japanese society. In Vietnam, residents get familiar with Japan thanks to Japanese cuisine, cartoon and anime together with trips to the land of the rising sun.

Vietnam will continue to be a promising country as a cooperation partner of Japan. Regarding the economic aspect, Japanese companies’ willingness to invest in Vietnam is now very strong.

The country has rapidly overcome the Covid-19 pandemic and quickly re-connected economic and people-to-people exchange activities. In 2022, the GDP of Vietnam gained 8.02 percent, making the country become the fastest growing economy in Southeast Asia.

The ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic establishment between Japan and Vietnam has the theme “Holding hands together towards the future, reaching out to the world”. 50 years of cooperation between Japan and Vietnam is the results for the efforts of the two sides' governments along with the public and private sectors.

Heading to the next 50 years, both sides would more and more develop the cooperation relationship in various fields, strengthen the cooperation in international communities to mutually develop.

Consul General of Cuba to Ho Chi Minh City Ariadne Feo Labrada

Vietnam’s victory on April 30, 1975 was not only an extraordinary significance for the Vietnamese people and the cause of national reunification, but it was also a special event for all nations in the world, contributing to promoting the struggle for independence and reunification of the country.

The struggle of the Vietnamese people to achieve national solidarity, and protect historical and cultural values is an example for all progressive forces around the world.

The positive results on socio-economic development that Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular have achieved are thanks to the leadership of the Party.

The heroic and familiar Ho Chi Minh City has achieved strong socio-economic development recently regardless of impacts from the Covid-19 epidemic.

Significant traffic projects and improvements in transport infrastructure have been carried out with positive results. Besides, the Ho Chi Minh City authorities have also paid great attention to the development of manufacturing fields, expanding and improving services of all kinds. That ensures the reception of good services in a safe environment for local residents and domestic and international visitors.

The city has extended special efforts in poverty reduction and improvement of life quality for residents.

The Consul General of Cuba believed that 2023 continues to be a positive year for Ho Chi Minh City. The positive achievements will lift the city to develop day by day with its role as the country’s economic hub and contribute to the socio-economic development of the whole country.