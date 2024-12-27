Foreigners arrested for using counterfeit US dollars in Vietnam

The suspects primarily used fake $100 bills to pay for low-value goods and services, then took the remaining money for other purposes.

Three suspects: Rasulov Isroil, Nasyrov Odiljon, and Ernazarov Feruzbek

The Phu Quoc City Police (Kien Giang Province) reported that, in coordination with other departments of the Kien Giang Provincial Police, they arrested three Uzbek nationals, including Nasyrov Odiljon, 31; Ernazarov Feruzbek, 24; and Rasulov Isroil, 31. They were arrested for investigation on charges of fraud through exchanging counterfeit US dollars or purchasing goods, thereby appropriating hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong.

According to the initial investigation, Phu Quoc City Police discovered that a group of foreign nationals had been engaged in fraudulent activities, using counterfeit $100 bills to exchange for Vietnamese dong or make purchases, pay for services, and settle bills at various businesses such as stores, restaurants, and hotels in the area.

The suspects primarily used fake $100 bills to pay for low-value goods and services, then took the remaining money for other purposes.

The Phu Quoc City Police, working with the Criminal Police Department, Mobile Police, and Task Force 108 of the Kien Giang Provincial Police, conducted an investigation into the group.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation and complaints from victims who reported losses exceeding VND200 million, the police arrested the suspects at 3:25 a.m. on December 27 at the Grand World area, Ganh Dau Hamlet, Ganh Dau Commune, Phu Quoc City.

The authorities seized more than $22,000 in counterfeit $100 bills and over VND330 million in Vietnamese currency.

During initial questioning, the suspects admitted to circulating counterfeit money and committing fraud to appropriate assets.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated by Thuy Doan