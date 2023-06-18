SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Law

Foreigner arrested for lending services with interest of over 1,300 percent

SGGPO
The Ho Chi Minh City Police yesterday prosecuted and arrested Latvian citizen Aigars Plivčs who is temporarily residing in Thu Duc City for the crime of “Lending heavy interest in civil transactions”.
Foreigner arrested for lending services with interest of over 1,300 percent ảnh 1

Aigars Plivčs was arrested for the crime of “Lending heavy interest in civil transactions”.

Previously, on May 26, the Municipal Department of Public Security checked and identified that Digital Credit Company, Fincap VN Company and Sofi Solutions Company operated as pawnshops and financial consultancy services to perform lending with extremely high-interest rates via websites tamo.vn and findo.vn.

Besides, the two websites mentioned above were established by Sun Finance Group with its head office in Latvia performing lending services in Vietnam.

The police forces have prosecuted three companies above and nine accused for the crime of “Lending with heavy interest rate in civil transactions”.

During the investigation, the police forces identified that Aigars Plivčs was the website operator of the three companies.

At the police agency, Aigars Plivčs admitted that he was an employee of Sun Finance Group and operated in lending activities, debt collection, costs management and human resources management.

Aigars Plivčs admitted that the three companies mentioned above were all operated via the two websites tamo.vn and findo.vn with the lowest interest rate of 401.5 percent a year and the highest one of 1,379.7 percent per year.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

crime of “Lending heavy interest in civil transactions” Ho Chi Minh City Police Aigars Plivčs

Other news