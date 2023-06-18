Foreigner arrested for lending services with interest of over 1,300 percent

Previously, on May 26, the Municipal Department of Public Security checked and identified that Digital Credit Company, Fincap VN Company and Sofi Solutions Company operated as pawnshops and financial consultancy services to perform lending with extremely high-interest rates via websites tamo.vn and findo.vn.

Besides, the two websites mentioned above were established by Sun Finance Group with its head office in Latvia performing lending services in Vietnam.

The police forces have prosecuted three companies above and nine accused for the crime of “Lending with heavy interest rate in civil transactions”.

During the investigation, the police forces identified that Aigars Plivčs was the website operator of the three companies.

At the police agency, Aigars Plivčs admitted that he was an employee of Sun Finance Group and operated in lending activities, debt collection, costs management and human resources management.

Aigars Plivčs admitted that the three companies mentioned above were all operated via the two websites tamo.vn and findo.vn with the lowest interest rate of 401.5 percent a year and the highest one of 1,379.7 percent per year.