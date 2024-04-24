Foreign businesses increasingly seek export sources in Vietnam

On April 24, the 2024 International Sourcing Exhibition drew the participation of over 400 suppliers from Vietnam and across Asia.

Numerous buyers seek export-standard products at the 2024 International Sourcing Exhibition.

This event presents an opportunity to link up with global buyers seeking standardized export products from Vietnam and Asia while offering suppliers the chance to expand their business operations in the global market.

According to Mr. Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources, among the 400 suppliers at the exhibition, 70 percent are from Vietnam, with the remaining 30 percent representing key markets such as Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia, India, South Korea, and China.

Businesses showcased 20,000 export-standard products at the exhibition, spanning sectors such as furniture, gifts and handicrafts, fashion and accessories, textiles, and fashion accessories. These enterprises anticipate tapping into multiple new markets, with over 8,000 domestic and international buyers from more than 150 countries across Europe, America, Asia, Australia, the UAE, and other territories registered to explore export goods at this event.

According to the records of the General Department of Vietnam Customs, exports of textiles, footwear, and wooden furniture in the early months of 2024 showed notable positive growth rates of 38.9 percent, 43.8 percent, and 83.1 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year. The outstanding growth in these industries is the clearest evidence of the escalating trend of sourcing products from Vietnam and across Asia by international buyers. Hence, the International Supply Exhibition will serve as a forefront platform to anticipate and efficiently meet this rising demand.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from April 24 to 26 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), situated at 799 Nguyen Van Linh Street, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

By Minh Xuan – Translated by Thuy Doan