FLC requests Quang Ngai to reimburse over VND80.5 billion

FLC Group has initiated six projects in Quang Ngai, covering an area of 137 hectares. However, these projects have been revoked by the provincial authorities, and FLC Group is requesting reimbursement of its investment amounting to VND80.5 billion.

A project of FLC in Binh Hoa Commune, Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province

On October 17, FLC Group Joint Stock Company (commonly referred to as FLC Group) submitted a formal request to the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Committee of Quang Ngai Province, and the Dung Quat Economic Zone and Provincial Industrial Parks Authority (DEZA) on the reimbursement of expenses incurred by the investor for six projects in the Van Tuong New Urban Area in Binh Son District, Quang Ngai Province.

FLC Group noted that in response to Quang Ngai Province’s call for a voluntary return of the projects to restart the investor selection process, the investor agreed to comply and voluntarily submitted a request to terminate operations for the six projects in the Van Tuong Urban Area. These projects include: Van Tuong Urban Area 7, covering 30.49 hectares; Van Tuong Urban Area 8, approximately 44.65 hectares; Van Tuong Ecotourism Area 9, around 12.9 hectares; Van Tuong Ecotourism Area 10, about 9.04 hectares; Van Tuong Ecotourism Area 11, roughly 12.3 hectares; and Van Tuong Ecotourism Area 12, approximately 28 hectares.

During the implementation process, the investor completed a variety of legal procedures, including topographic surveys, detailed planning at a scale of 1:500, environmental impact assessments, basic design documentation, construction drawings, fire safety certifications, mine clearance, and geological surveys. They also began the compensation and land clearance process, with total disbursements exceeding VND80.5 billion.

Despite receiving land from Quang Ngai Province, all six projects remain unfinished after several years of development, with many plots left abandoned, leading to significant resource wastage. As a result, the Dung Quat Economic Zone Management Board and the provincial industrial parks issued a notice agreeing to terminate the operations of the six projects in accordance with legal regulations.

However, more than a year after voluntarily returning the projects, FLC Group and its co-investors have yet to receive any information, feedback, or guidance regarding the reimbursement of their investment costs.

FLC Group emphasizes that the amount of over VND80.5 billion is substantial and critical for both FLC and its affiliated companies in the current context. Therefore, on behalf of the investors, FLC Group urges Quang Ngai Province to provide a prompt solution for reimbursing these expenses or to establish a plan that ensures the legal rights of the project investors.

FLC Group also asserts that without reimbursement of this amount, it will not be possible to proceed with selecting new investors to continue and implement the related projects.

By Nguyen Trang – Translated by Thuy Doan