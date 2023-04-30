Flag-raising ceremony on National Reunification Day

Today, the People's Committee of the Central Province of Quang Tri held a flag-raising ceremony 'Unification of the mountains and rivers' at the Special National Monument Hien Luong - Ben Hai on the occasion of the National Reunification Day.

Simultaneously, the provincial People’s Committee launched a contest to create the symbol "Desire for peace” in Quang Tri - 2023.

This is a practical activity to celebrate the 48th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and the unification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2023), 51 years of the Liberation Day of Quang Tri Province (May 1, 1972 – May 1, 2023).

The flag-raising ceremony aims to review the memories of a heroic and glorious time in the country and honor the immortal feats. It also aimed to show deep gratitude to soldiers who have sacrificed their lives to protect the nation's independence and freedom in addition to reminding the responsibility in preserving the peace.

With the expectation that Quang Tri Province will become a peaceful destination, at the flag-raising ceremony, authorities in Quang Tri Province launched a contest to create the symbol 'Desire for Peace' in 2023.

The winning symbol will be built at the Peace Park in the special National Historic Site of Hien Luong - Ben Hai with the desire to become a common symbol for local inhabitants and Vietnamese people’s wish for peace as well as peace-loving people around the world.

Speaking at the flag-raising ceremony, Vice Chairman of Quang Tri Provincial People's Committee Hoang Nam said that all Vietnamese people generally and residents in Quang Tri Province particularly are grateful to President Ho Chi Minh and those in scarifying their lives for the cause of the nation’s revolution.

Vietnamese people are forever grateful for heroic Vietnamese mothers, families of martyrs, families serving the cause of the nation’s revolution as well as wounded and sick soldiers, compatriots and soldiers nationwide for their contribution to the national independence, national reunification, and territorial integrity of the Fatherland, for the country’s today prosperity, said the Vice Chairman.