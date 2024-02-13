Fishermen in the Central Province of Ha Tinh are so delighted as they caught many fish on their first trip to sea after the Tet holiday ( the traditional Lunar New Year).

Fishermen in Ha Tinh enjoy bumper hauls on the first trip after Tet

Many fishermen in the coastal communes of Ha Tinh Province excitedly sent their boats out to sea at the beginning of the new year. They caught all kinds of fish and crabs and earned millions of Vietnamese dong.

Yesterday, many local fishermen put aside the joyful spring atmosphere of Tet to return to the job of going to sea to make a living around the coastal areas of Thinh Loc, Thach Kim and Loc Ha town in Loc Ha District of Ha Tinh Province.

Many fishermen have carefully prepared fishing gear, ice and other items for their trip to sea at the beginning of the year.

They were in a good mood for their trips to sea at the beginning of the new year because they caught a lot of fish and crabs. They sold fish at high prices.

Fishermen in Ha Tinh enjoy bumper hauls on the first trip after Tet

Fisherman Nguyen Van Duan in the Xuan Hai residential quarter in Loc Ha Town of Loc Ha District and a boatmate residing in Xuan Hai residential quarter were mooring the 24CV fishing boat to shore to sell what they had caught.

Fisherman Nguyen Van Duan excitedly said that this was the second trip to sea at the beginning of the lunar new year. Previously, on their first trip to sea on the morning of February 11, they freely cast and dragged nets about 2 nautical miles from shore catching many fish, sardines, crab fish, squirrel fish, and croaker fish.

They later sold out all fish quickly and earned more than VND3 million (US$123). The second trip departed at 4 a.m. on February 12, also caught a lot of fish and earned about VND 3 million.

Many local fishermen also moored to sell all what they had caught to depart again.

Along the sea dyke route of Dong Ken Creek, many fishermen are quickly carrying nets from the boat to shore and removing fresh crabs and fish stuck in the nets to continue on the next trip. Nearby, many traders and customers were bargaining to buy their fish and crabs.

As noon approached, the scene of buying and selling fish and crab nets in this area became even more bustling, filled with laughter and chatter.

Fishermen prepare for the next trip

Fishermen prepare for the next trip

Consumers bargain to buy fresh seafood

Just mooring the boat at Dong Ken Creek, fisherman Le Doan Vuong in Yen Diem village in Thinh Loc Commune, who owns a 24CV boat said that thanks to favorable weather conditions with sunshine and calm sea, fishermen caught fresh crabs earning about VND5 million-VND6 million in addition to many croakers and some other types of fish and mantis shrimp.

He expressed his happiness as his first two trips brought the family an income of millions of Vietnamese dong. He dreamed of the next successful trips in the new year.

By Duong Quang – Translated by Anh Quan