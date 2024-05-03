First training program held to provide personnel for semiconductor industry

The first training program was held this morning to provide 50,000 engineers for the semiconductor industry in Vietnam.

The first training program is held to provide personnel for the semiconductor industry

The opening ceremony of the first technology talent development program was held by the Ministry of Planning and Investment in collaboration with Samsung Vietnam at the National Innovation Center (NIC) Hoa Lac campus.

The program is also the first cooperation activity between Samsung Group in Vietnam and the National Innovation Center to realize the goal of training 50,000 semiconductor engineers by 2030 for Vietnam.

In the SIC 2023-2024 academic program at NIC Hoa Lac this year, Samsung Vietnam will coordinate with NIC to organize two classes on Artificial Intelligence (AI), two classes on the Internet of Things (IoT) and two classes on Big Data for about 200 students from a number of member universities of Hanoi National University and FPT University.

The courses are expected to take place from May 2024 to August 2024 at NIC Hoa Lac premises.

Students who have good academic performance to meet the requirements of the program will receive a certificate of completion of the Samsung Innovation Campus course, as well as have the opportunity to participate in many other activities of the project such as Innovation Tech Challenge - a competition within the framework of the project to create a playground to help students apply the knowledge and skills learned in the program into practice.

In particular, students participating in the SIC program at NIC Hoa Lac are eligible for a free Korean language training course. In addition, students also have the opportunity to meet engineers working at Samsung's Research and Development Center to gain more career guidance related to the IT field in the future. Students with good academic performance in the program will have the opportunity to intern and work at Samsung's Research and Development Center in Vietnam.

Speaking at the ceremony, General Director Choi Joo Ho of Samsung Vietnam Complex said that the current environment is bringing great opportunities for Vietnamese young people. The Government’s support and cooperation between businesses and training institutions are needed to help Vietnamese youth develop into technological talents and maximize their abilities.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc of Planning and Investment highly appreciated the determination and efforts of Samsung Group in cooperating with the Ministry of Planning and Investment, NIC and related ministries and agencies for the young Vietnamese generation’s development of innovation and high technology capacity.

By Anh Phuong – Translated By Anh Quan