First traditional medicine for Covid-19 licensed for circulation

SunKovir, the only made-in-Vietnam traditional medicine until now to treat Covid-19, is approved for circulation by the Health Ministry, bringing good news to patients,affirming the strength of traditional medicine in treating newly arisen diseases



52-year-old L.T.H. from Binh Thanh District of HCMC opted for SunKovir when buying medicine at HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute for his father to treat Covid-19 this time. He recalled that all 7 members in his family had already recovered from the disease after being treated at Field Hospital No.3 last year. Then he took his parents to HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute post-Covid symptoms and were prescribed with traditional medicines. He found out that those drugs were extremely effective, especially for old people with a lot of co-morbidity.

Dr. Truong Thi Ngoc Lan, Vice Head of the HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute, shared that Covid-19 is a disease that weakens the immune system and then the physical health in general with a long incubation time. Most patients with severe symptoms are old people or those with co-morbidity. Her institute developed a method to combine both western and eastern medicines for the treatment of Covid-19. Named Kovir and developed from the remedy ‘anti-poison ginseng’ (recommended by the Health Ministry to cure Covid-19), the traditional medicine was piloted in Field Hospitals No.1 and No.3.

After phase 2A on 66 sample patients and 2B on 1000 patients, the results reveal no cases of patients turning worse when using Kovir. On the contrary, those patients recovered more quickly. HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute then cooperated with Hanoi Traditional Medicine General Hospital to carry out phase 3 on 573 patients. It was confirmed after clinical trials that SunKovir (developed on the basis of Kovir) is highly effective in treating Covid-19 patients thanks to its ability to reduce treatment time and no unwanted effects besides 2 mild diarrhea cases and 1 allergy case.

Deputy General Director of Sao Thai Duong JSC. Nguyen Thi Huong Lien informed that SunKovir can supply antibodies, increase resistance, and reduce the risk of catching illness from viruses and bacteria. The product has two forms of soft capsule Kovir (developed 10 years ago) and hard capsule Kovir (just introduced in June 2021 – the peak of Covid-10 outbreaks in HCMC).

The success of SunKovir is the result of close collaboration among doctors, pharmacists from different academies, universities, institutes such as HCMC Traditional Medicine Institute, the Center for Clinical Pharmacology under Hanoi University of Medicine, Hanoi Traditional Medicine General Hospital, and especially the consultation of WHO. The circulation approval of SunKovir has affirmed the role and values of Vietnamese traditional remedies in the prevention and treatment of emerging pandemics.

The Health Ministry stressed that SunKovir has passed several evaluations, clinical trials for a long time before receiving its circulation permit in order to ensure safety and effectiveness to patients. It is the first Vietnamese traditional medicine to treat Covid-19, seasonal flu, and other respiratory diseases caused by virus.

In the upcoming time, the Agency of Traditional Medicine Administration is going to consult the Health Ministry in developing a corresponding treatment protocol for Covid-19 and post-Covid-19 using traditional medicines. This protocol has been fully developed and is now collecting comments from experts in the field.