Final transportation projects in 2024 must be built on schedule

According to the plan of the Ministry of Transport from the beginning of 2024, 13 transportation projects will be commenced and 13 projects will be completed in the year.

However, only ten days are left for New Year 2025, but two projects have yet to be commenced, and five projects remain incomplete.

The Ministry of Transport reported that among them, two projects are expected to be commenced in December 2024, comprising the upgrade and expansion of National Highway 46's section from Vinh City to Nam Dan Town, Nghe An Province; upgrade of the Quy Nhon passage for 50,000DWT vessels.

The renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 19, section km90-km108 in Gia Lai Province must be completed in 2024.

Five projects are expected to be completed this month, including the upgrade of Northern railway stations; traffic connectivity in the Central Highlands region; renovation and upgrade of National Highway 19, section km90-km108 in Gia Lai Province; upgrade of National Highway 12A bypassing Song Gianh cement factory; renovation of the Ministry of Transport’s headquarters.

The upgrade project of Northern railway stations are under completion.

In December, the Ministry of Transport is simultaneously implementing investment procedures to approve the upgrade of National Highway 53, National Highway 62 and Nam Song Hau road in the Mekong Delta and to approve adjustments to the first phase of the My Thuan - Can Tho Expressway project.

Ministry of Transport upgrade and expansion projects upgrade project of Northern railway stations renovation and upgrade project of National Highway 19

