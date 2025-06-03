Fetal cardiac intervention represents achievement for Vietnam’s medical sector

The success of rare heart surgery on a Singaporean mother's fetus by HCMC doctors stands as a remarkable medical milestone and a source of pride for the nation’s healthcare system, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc said.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (6th,R) and Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong (7th,R) offer flowers and certificates of merit to healthcare professionals of Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 2, the Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee presented a certificate of merit to Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital for their outstanding and exceptional achievement in performing a fetal cardiac intervention on a pregnant Singaporean patient to save her unborn child.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee expressed deep emotion and pride while commending the dedication, intelligence, and technical innovation demonstrated by the leadership, physicians, technicians, and nurses of the two hospitals following their successful intervention in an extremely fetal heart procedure.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

He emphasized that the achievement marks a significant milestone, worthy of recognition in Vietnam’s medical history, particularly as a remarkable contribution from Ho Chi Minh City’s healthcare sector.

The Chairman affirmed that Ho Chi Minh City will always pay attention and support the health sector in its pursuit of advanced, high-quality medical development.

He called on all healthcare professionals, particularly the staff of the two hospitals involved, to continue to promote their tradition, master cutting-edge technologies, and strive for new heights in medical excellence. He also urged them to uphold the ethical values and professional integrity that define the Vietnamese medical profession in their ongoing mission to care for the people’s health.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc and healthcare professionals of Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital (Photo: SGGP)

On May 28, medical teams from Children's Hospital 1 and Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital successfully performed their ninth fetal cardiac intervention. The surgery saved the life of a 25-week-old fetus weighing less than 600 grams with a rare congenital heart defect in a Singaporean woman. The patient had been referred to Vietnam by Singaporean medical experts.

The success of this highly complex procedure not only underscores Vietnam’s advancement in high-tech and specialized medical techniques but also strengthens global confidence in the country’s healthcare system, enhancing its international reputation and credibility.

Director of Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital, Dr. Tran Ngoc Hai speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of Children's Hospital 1 Ngo Ngoc Quang Minh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers certificates of merit to healthcare professionals. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers flowers to healthcare professionals. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News HCMC doctors perform rare fetal heart intervention for Singaporean patient

By Van Minh—Translated by Kim Khanh