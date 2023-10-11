Farmers reluctant to re-herd pigs for fear of low price, diseases

This time of the year is when farmers start to re-herd pigs to prepare for Tet holiday. However, this year witnesses a clear reluctance among farmers owing to a dive in live pig price and various diseases.



Dong Nai Province is considered the capital of pig breeding in Vietnam with around 3,000 farms. At present, many households are temporarily halting their farm activities, leading to a drop of 8 percent of pig quantity compared to this time last year.

Farmer Nguyen Van Trung from Thong Nhat District shared that the live pig price now is VND51,000 – 54,000 per kilo (US$2.08 – 2.21), a drop of VND7,000 ($0.29) a kilo as opposed to 2 months ago. Meanwhile, the prices of fodder have increased continuously. Therefore, farmers can experience a financial loss of VND1 million ($41) per pig, so they are no longer interested in restocking the herd.

A similar story can be found in Tay Ninh Province. Nguyen Dinh H. from Tan Chau District shared that even though his family has prepared the barn to raise pigs, chickens, and ducks, the prices of breeds and fodder are too high whereas livestock prices are going down, making him reluctant to invest.

Deputy General Director of C.P. Livestock Co. Le Xuan Huy shared that the pig herd of the company also sees a quantity drop as some of their partner farms cannot satisfy environment-related criteria. Adding to that is the possible outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) on both pigs and humans, and hence farmers are not confident enough to re-herd their livestock. The good news is the company is still able to ensure sufficient pork for the upcoming Tet holiday.

General Director Nguyen Ngoc An of Vissan JSC. informed that his company’s plan this year is the same as last year’s one to provide about 1,000 – 1,500 pigs to the domestic market on Tet holiday. Vissan has signed contracts with farms for a stable pig supply. Also, there is no need to worry about pork shortage because of the predicted weak purchasing power next year. As to the low live pig price, farmers are afraid of ASF and tend to sell their pigs at the weight of 60-70kg to avoid financial damage; so when the disease is under control and farmers are more confident to restock their herds, this price will certainly go up.

The Dong Nai Province Division of Animal Health blamed the drop in the pig quantity on high fodder and low live pig prices. In addition, as many businesses are temporarily closing due to a lack of orders, there is a reduction in the pork demand for industrial meals. Besides the possible outbreak of ASF, many districts in the province are checking farms and determinedly relocating troublesome ones to new places, creating certain disturbance to pig herds.

Meanwhile, in Tay Ninh Province, some large-scale pig farms are still carrying out the re-herding process, and the province now has 300,000 pigs in 40 such business farms as well as 100 small-scale family farms. Obviously, fluctuations in fodder prices do not have much influence on enterprises, which are financially capable. They still have sufficient capital to raise livestock for the peak time.



The situation is brighter in the Mekong Delta, where farmers are more eager to re-herd their livestock for the market at the end of this year and the upcoming Tet holiday.

Compared to this time last year, Tien Giang Province is experiencing a rise of 3 percent in pig herds to reach over 290,000 pigs and is predicted to continue this upward trend to serve the market on Tet holiday next year.

Hau Giang Province is also seeing bustling pig raising activities. At present, the total number of cattle here is 145,000, accounting for 90 percent of the time before the ASF outbreak. The functional agencies in the province actively update knowledge for farmers and strictly monitor the disease status of livestock herds.