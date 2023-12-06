Expert team established to build project of HCMC’s urban railway network

An advisory team with experts serving the project for the Ho Chi Minh City urban railway network was established.

The metro train in Thu Duc city

Accordingly, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai issued a decision on the establishment of the team on December 5 afternoon.

The expert team will be responsible for consulting the mechanism orientation and polices and relevant contents related to the fields of planning, land revocation, finance, investment procedure processes, construction implementation, technique, construction materials, management models, management operation, human resources training and exploitation management and so on.

In addition, the team shall also give counter-arguments, consult the plans and proposals of ultimate solutions, and promptly consult the Head of the working group for the project for the Ho Chi Minh City urban railway network.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong